Ryan Gosling to sing 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards

Ryan Gosling isn't just heading to the Oscars as a nominee, he'll also be there as a performer!
The actor will officially sing "I'm Just Ken," one of two songs nominated from "Barbie." The other is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.
RELATED: Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste to perform nominated original songs at Academy Awards
Earlier this month at the Oscars luncheon, "I'm Just Ken" writer and producer Mark Ronson asked ABC News' Chris Connelly to ask Gosling to perform at the Oscars, telling him, "I'm going to lobby him. Yeah, definitely. But any help that you could give me would be great."
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.