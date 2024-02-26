Ryan Gosling to sing 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards

Variety reports that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Variety reports that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Variety reports that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Variety reports that Ryan Gosling will sing the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Ryan Gosling isn't just heading to the Oscars as a nominee, he'll also be there as a performer!

The actor will officially sing "I'm Just Ken," one of two songs nominated from "Barbie." The other is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste to perform nominated original songs at Academy Awards

Earlier this month at the Oscars luncheon, "I'm Just Ken" writer and producer Mark Ronson asked ABC News' Chris Connelly to ask Gosling to perform at the Oscars, telling him, "I'm going to lobby him. Yeah, definitely. But any help that you could give me would be great."

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.



Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.



The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.