Slain East Bay teen with charitable legacy to be honored at Rose Parade

Oshiana Thompkins, a 19-year-old victim of the 2019 Orinda Halloween party shooting, is being honored at the upcoming Rose Parade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The life of a young victim of the Orinda Halloween party shooting is being honored at the upcoming Rose Parade.

Sparkle Davis put the final touches on her daughter's memorial floragraph Thursday morning.

"No one really knows how you feel until they experience it," said Davis. "I still do go through my emotions."

RELATED VIDEO: Young father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter

Nineteen-year-old Oshiana Thompkins was shot and killed at an Orinda house party on Halloween in 2019. The shooting at an Airbnb took the lives of five people, and now Oshiana's organ donations are helping others live on.

"It just rang inspiration as long as I know my daughter is helping and saving lives, that's what I'm going to do - save lives," said Davis, who has started a nonprofit in her daughter's name. The Oshiana Unique Thompkins Foundation and Reach Out Mode Center in El Sobrante serves at-risk youth and underserved families.

Her dedication and her daughter are being honored by Donate Life. "Since her daughter's passing, Ms. Sparkle Davis has made it her mission to carry out Oshiana's wish to help the community," said Jusitn Johnson, Donation Development and Organ Operations, Donor Network West.

The carefully crafted floragraph is one of 44 donor portraits appearing on the Donate Life Rose Parade float on Jan. 6. "Sparkle truly embodies this year's float theme which is living each other up," said Johnson.

MORE: Survivor of Orinda Halloween shooting describes moments during chaos

"It's an honor," said Davis. "I never dreamed in a million years that I would get to experience this. I know that she's here and I know she's pushing me. I can hear now saying, 'mom you've got this.'"

And, it's her daughter's voice driving her daily. "If I have to work two jobs to save one life at a time that's what I'll do - save a life for Oshi."

"The community's proud of her. Proud of her resolve, her strength and love for Oshiana," said Soheila Bana, Richmond City councilmember.

Davis is holding her head high and her daughter's memory close in hopes of inspiring others.

"Strength, motivation, letting other families know, you know you can take your pain, your sadness, and depression and turn it into something positive," said Davis.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live