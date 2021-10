Osprey chick hatches in World War II crane in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Welcome to the world! A baby osprey hatched in Richmond on Saturday.Proud parents Rosie and Richard are taking turns keeping the chick and two eggs warm.The Golden Gate Audubon Society launched a live video stream in 2017 of the birds, who made their nest 75 feet above ground in a decommissioned World War II crane.The number of osprey was dwindling a couple of decades ago, but thanks to environmental protections, they are making a comeback, according to the Audubon Society.This chick's siblings are expected to hatch within the next couple of days.You can suggest names for the hatchlings at http://facebook.com/bayospreys