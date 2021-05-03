Osprey chick hatches in World War II crane in Richmond

Proud parents Rosie and Richard are taking turns keeping the chick and two eggs warm.
The Golden Gate Audubon Society launched a live video stream in 2017 of the birds, who made their nest 75 feet above ground in a decommissioned World War II crane.
RELATED: Clumsy penguin runs wild around Monterey Bay Aquarium
The number of osprey was dwindling a couple of decades ago, but thanks to environmental protections, they are making a comeback, according to the Audubon Society.
This chick's siblings are expected to hatch within the next couple of days.
You can suggest names for the hatchlings at http://facebook.com/bayospreys.
See more stories and videos about birds and other wild animals.