Osprey chick hatches in World War II crane in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Welcome to the world! A baby osprey hatched in Richmond on Saturday.

Proud parents Rosie and Richard are taking turns keeping the chick and two eggs warm.

The Golden Gate Audubon Society launched a live video stream in 2017 of the birds, who made their nest 75 feet above ground in a decommissioned World War II crane.

The number of osprey was dwindling a couple of decades ago, but thanks to environmental protections, they are making a comeback, according to the Audubon Society.

This chick's siblings are expected to hatch within the next couple of days.

You can suggest names for the hatchlings at http://facebook.com/bayospreys.

