Excitement grows as Outside Lands returns to San Francisco

Preparations are done and many people are excited as Outside Lands 2022 returns to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 'fits have been secured, the fog is rolling in and the traffic will be a mess. Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park this weekend.

It will be a boost for the economy, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years.

There's a hope this will bring money and tourism it use to bring pre-pandemic.

Crews are finishing up putting up booths and other attractions.

Outside Lands is back at its original date as last year was in October due to the pandemic postponement.

There are signs of a busy weekend.

Motels are reporting full or close to full occupancy with many traveling from out of town to be here.

"In this neighborhood the bars are going to be open for people leaving the event. It's gonna be packed, gonna be crazy, we're gonna be full," said Phil Henry of Hotel Del Sol.

"We never even left the house during COVID. We heard that it's all good vibes around and let's be real, with everything all the other concerts and crazy things going on I think this is what we need just a little peace and love positivity," said Kristen.

"We have like ten friends that are visiting that we know, so that will be fun a little reunion. I'm super excited about Post Malone, SZA headlining," said Grace Gerberich of San Francisco.

And yes, many visiting from other parts of the state are excited for Outside Lands 2022.

"My name is Kelsey, I'm from San Diego!"

"I'm from Sacramento!" said Parker Boone of Sacramento.

"We're just so excited!" said Kristen Hassani of Sacramento.

"For all of you coming out this weekend, please keep a smile on your face, please enjoy, please use public transportation and ultimately I want you all to have the best time," said Mayor London Breed on Thursday.

Doors open at 11a.m. with the first musical acts beginning shortly after opening.

There will be art and food at this event.

Organizers say 220,000 people are expected to attend.

That hopes to be a much much-need boom for the city's economy and small businesses.

