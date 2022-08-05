Heading to Outside Lands? Here's what you need to know before you go

Here's everything you need to know about Outside Lands Musical Festival in San Francisco happening Aug. 5-7, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Unless you live on another planet, you know that the Outside Lands Musical Festival is this weekend. There are 220,000 people expected to attend the three-day event, that's about a quarter of San Francisco's population.

Outside Lands is sometimes referred to as a food festival that just happens to have music. 96 restaurants to choose from.

"And everyone gets to gain weight by eating, overeating," expressed Gregg Perloff, CEO of Another Planet Entertainment.

The attraction is, of course, the artists performing in the next three days, 111.

The art of socializing through music was interrupted by the pandemic.

"Not just hear music by yourself but to have the experience with other people. It really did make people appreciate what they have, when they have it," added Perloff.

This year there are a few things the people don't have to do.

"You don't have to mask up, you don't have to provide proof of vaccine," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

But let's get real, COVID is still out there and this time the organizers and the city are encouraging people to learn more about monkeypox.

"So we want to make sure that people are safe in this environment, so just be mindful and if you don't feel good, do not come," warned Mayor Breed.

As in years past, Another Planet Entertainment is heavily invested in security, employing the help of the San Francisco Police Department, Park Rangers, Homeland Security and a small army of private security personnel.

"We will have a full and very visible complement of police officers, all three days and for the 72 hours before the event both on the interior and exterior," revealed Robert O'Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Field Operations for the San Francisco Police Department.

The event helps "feed" the local economy, generating more than $71 million for the city each year and that is music to the mayor's ears.

"For all of you coming out this weekend, please keep a smile on your face, please enjoy, please use public transportation and ultimately I want you all to have the best time," expressed Breed.

A Few Other Reminders:

Full-body magnetometer scanners will be used to screen attendees at all entrances.

You may not bring any alcoholic beverages. They are sold inside the event.

Only clear backpacks and bags are allowed.

Fanny packs are ok

Prices:

3-day pass: $409 + fees

Single day: $175 + fees

Festival Hours:

Friday, Saturday: Festival Gates Open - 11:00 A.M., Music Starts - 12:00 P.M., Music Ends - 10:00 P.M.

Festival Gates Open - 11:00 A.M., Music Starts - 12:00 P.M., Music Ends - 10:00 P.M. Sunday: Festival Gates Open - 11:00 A.M., Music Starts - 12:00 P.M., Music Ends - 9:40 P.M.

Shuttle Service

Outside Lands is offering a pre-paid local shuttle service that departs from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and takes you to the South entrance of the festival.

Weather:

