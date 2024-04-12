Big rig overturns in crash on Southbound I-880 in Hayward

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A big rig crash in Hayward on Southbound I-880 caused traffic issues Friday morning, according to the CHP.

The crash happened before Highway 92 and after Winton Ave. The truck has two trailers, one of which was seen on its side.

Crashed big rig with one trailer overturned on Southbound I-880 in Hayward. CHP Hayward

As of 6:30 a.m., only one lane remained blocked.

MORE: Big rig overturns, leaks fuel in Alameda Co. solo crash after driver apparently fell asleep

On Thursday, a separate big rig crash impacted the morning commute. It also happened in Alameda County, when a driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel and hit the median, causing the truck to overturn and spill fuel.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.