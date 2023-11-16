Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape, years of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by singer Cassie

The music mogul Sean Combs was accused of rape and repeated physical abuse in a lawsuit filed on Thursday by the singer Cassie, his former romantic partner.

The singer Cassie sued Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday, alleging she "endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands" as she was "trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking."

Her lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, accused Combs of raping Cassandra Ventura in her own home after she tried to leave him; of punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her and of blowing up a man's car after Combs learned he was romantically interested in Ventura.

The lawsuit also said Combs demanded Ventura carry his firearm in her purse just to make her uncomfortable and demonstrate how dangerous he is and Introduced her to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse started when Ventura was 19 and Combs allegedly lured her into a professional and sexual relationship.

Combs plied Ventura with drugs and alcohol, causing her to fall into dangerous addictions that controlled her life. Combs took control of all aspects of Ventura's life, from her healthcare to her career opportunities, making her completely beholden to his demands, the lawsuit said.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement provided by her attorney. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Following his violent attacks, the lawsuit said Combs would become remorseful, seek to hide the evidence of his abuse, and would shower Ventura with lavish gifts.

"No human should have to endure what Ms. Ventura has endured. Her ability and willingness to speak up against the abuse she suffered, and seeking to hold accountable her abuser and those who enabled the abuse, is a testament to her strength and resilience," said her attorney Douglas Wigdor.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman denied the allegations.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day," Brafman said in a statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.