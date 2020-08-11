The Conference's decision was rumored to be happening for days before becoming reality on Tuesday.
"The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice," the PAC-12's CEO Group stated in a press release.
RELATED: Pac-12 postpones fall sports, eyeing spring return
"Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year," said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon.
Bay Area athletes react to PAC-12 Conference postponing all sports until 2021.
"Our AD Mr. Knowlton, Coach Wilcox and the coaching staff, strength staff and trainers have done an amazing job throughout this whole entire process," said Cal running back Marcel Dancy. "You know, we are just planning as we workout, if the requirement was 6 feet, we were working out at 12 feet. You know we are going to be ready whenever football does come around," the Oakland native told ABC7 News.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Cal running back Marcel Dancy joins ABC7's 'With Authority' podcast
Dylan Boles, a Stanford defensive end, told ABC7's Chris Alvarez, "As we remained adamant about last night, we want to play but we just want to do it the right way. With Stanford University, I really want to commend Coach Shaw and everybody involved in that process our medical professionals to everybody administratively they are doing a great job taking care of the student athletes on campus right now."
"That was a life changing decision. Crazy that there's no season," tweeted Stanford football player Connor Wedington.
That was a life changing decision. Crazy that there’s no season.— Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) August 11, 2020
"At the end of the day me and my guys are gonna be ready for whatever, whenever. It is what is is," tweeted Stanford football player Thomas Booker. "Just know a cancellation isn't stopping the work. We just got some more prep time now."
At the end of the day me and my guys are gonna be ready for whatever, whenever.— Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 11, 2020
It is what it is.🤞🏾
Stanford's Athletic Director Bernard Muir tweeted his support of the decision
"Beyond the widespread prevalence of COVID-10 across our country right now, there are also still many unknowns with respect to the potential long-term health implications of the virus for those who contract it, even for young people who may not experience severe symptoms in the short term," tweeted Muir. "I remain hopeful that we will find a way to create an opporunity for (student athletes) to compete safely in the winter or spring."
The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and community has been and always will be our top priority. pic.twitter.com/Wqo0NgK8yH— Bernard Muir (@Stanford_AD) August 11, 2020
UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ and Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton also released a statement about the season's postponement:
"Our hearts go out to the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to compete this fall. We are incredibly proud of how they have been navigating the disappointments and uncertainties surrounding their athletic pursuits, and we will do all that we can to support them during these difficult times."
Statement from Chancellor Christ and AD Jim Knowlton on postponement of 2020 sports competition.— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) August 11, 2020
Release: https://t.co/Pc3ysjygA5 pic.twitter.com/klzkD4yxpz
The Conference did announce that when conditions improve it would consider allowing fall sports to be played in 2021. It also announced that student-athletes impacted by the postponement would continue to receive their scholarships and athletes that opt out of competition this year would recieve and extra year of eligibility.
This means there will be no major college sports in the Bay Area this fall. On Monday the Mountain West Conference, where San Jose State University plays, announced that they too would be postponing all sports until 2021.