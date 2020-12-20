Pacifica yoga studio continues to hold 'mask free, virus free' classes, prompts new investigation

Thomas Antoon of Pacifica Beach Yoga told the ABC7 I-Team in October that he doesn't believe COVID-19 is real.
"I mean, if it's a pandemic.. wouldn't we be stacking bodies?" Antoon said. "You don't even hear about anyone dying. Only what you listen on the news."
WATCH: Pacifica yoga studio under investigation after hosting 'mask free, virus-free' classes for months
As of Friday night, the coronavirus has claimed more than 22,000 California lives, including almost 200 deaths in San Mateo County where this yoga studio continues to violate the rules.
On Nov. 29, indoor fitness centers were forced to close as San Mateo County moved to purple.
Yet Pacifica Beach Yoga has continued to host and advertise indoor classes for at least the first two weeks of December.
The ABC7 I-Team tried to explain the state health order to Antoon on October 15 after he advertised "mask free, virus free, fear free" classes.
RELATED: San Francisco temporarily shut down 11 bars since March due to repeated COVID-19 health order violations, officials say
Sierra: "County and state regulations require that everyone wear a mask."
Antoon: "Yeah, well."
Sierra: "You are aware of that."
Antoon: "I'm not making them wearing a mask."
Sierra: "But, it's a state requirement."
A few days following the county closure of indoor fitness centers, Antoon posted this message on Facebook: "We just keep bringing the heat, no fear mongers here."
The I-Team saw at least 14 people not wearing masks enter the business for two classes Thursday night.
RELATED: Doctors weigh in after Santa Clara Co. issues $115K in COVID-19 fines over holiday weekend
Sierra: "I'm trying to understand why you're still hosting indoor classes right now? Can you explain that?"
Antoon:"It's my right."
Sierra: "It's currently a violation of the health advisory."
Antoon: "Go away, b****."
Heather Forshey leads San Mateo County's COVID Compliance Unit that launched in mid-October to help ensure businesses comply with the state's guidelines.
Forshey confirmed 723 complaints have been filed to the unit so far that have prompted 80 written warnings.
"The vast majority of businesses just want to do the right thing," says Forshey.
The I-Team confirmed the unit has received complaints about Pacifica Beach Yoga, and their team is currently investigating the business.
"If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic