Search underway for SF State student missing in waters off Pacifica

A search is underway on Thursday for a missing San Francisco State University student believed to be in the waters near Pacifica.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway on Thursday for a missing person believed to be in the waters near Pacifica.

The missing person is a student at the San Francisco State University, the university confirmed.

The North County Fire Authority is assisting the Coast Guard in the search, which began at around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are asking the public to stay clear of the area near Esplanade Avenue and Bill Drake Way while the search is happening, and to avoid the water while the tide is high.

"If you're near the water's edge, don't turn you back to the water. That's our safety advice. It's just treacherous waters, even skilled surfers have a hard time out here," said North County Fire Authority Chief Jeff Huntze.

