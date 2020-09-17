food

Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.

Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

The lyrics go:

When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni

The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodmusicu.s. & worldcheese
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Black Food Collective serves more than meals in Oakland
Local minority-owned businesses struggle to get PPP funding
Daughter makes viral plea to help dad's taco truck
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vulnerable farmworkers wait for Newsom to sign relief bill
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Jewish students in Marin targeted in cruel social media posts
Are you getting mysterious EDD letters? Here's why
Despite pandemic, Bay Area celebrates Mexican Independence Day
ABC7, Red Cross team up for Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Daughter makes viral plea to help dad's taco truck
Show More
Pumpkin patches, Halloween traditions in limbo due to COVID-19
SF proposes impounding cars driven in sideshows
Teen who beat COVID-19 nearly died twice, doctors say
Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern
Oakland's MacArthur BART station opens after 'medical emergency'
More TOP STORIES News