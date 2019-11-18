Rising from the ashes, Paradise football team remains undefeated and advances in playoffs

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- Paradise is rising from the ashes following the Camp Fire and there may be no better example than the high school football team.A little over a year after the devastating wildfire hit, the football team is sporting an 11-0 record.The Bobcats won again Friday night, beating Live Oak High School 56-0 to remain undefeated and advance in the sectional playoffs.They are the fourth seed and will be on the road next week to face the top seed, West Valley High School in Cottonwood.