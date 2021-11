Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal from Walmart is being recalled due to arsenic.The manufacturer, Maple Island Incorporated, has issued a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.The recall comes after the FDA found high levels of naturally-occurring arsenic during routine testing.The rice baby cereal was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.No illnesses have been reported.If you have the cereal, you can throw it out or return it to Walmart for a refund.Walmart has pulled the product from store shelves.