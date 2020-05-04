Texas park ranger pushed in water while enforcing social distancing; man charged

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger in Austin, Texas was pushed into a lake while explaining social distancing rules.

In the video, the park ranger can be heard telling people that they needed to by six feet away from each other. He was pushed into shallow water while he was talking, with a group of people laughing at him.

The park ranger was then shown on video climbing out of the water as a man ran off.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Brandon Hicks.

Police said the crowd was illegally drinking and smoking. City officials said they were "saddened" by the incident.

Although Texas parks have reopened, Gov. Greg Abbott's order says people must keep their distance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassocial distancingtexas newsreopen texasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide COVID-19 update on further reopening CA
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Coronavirus: Marin County to offer free testing in San Rafael
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News