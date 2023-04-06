Chabad of SF hosts annual Passover Seder with security concerns in mind

The Chabad of SF hosted its annual Passover Seder for the local Jewish community Wednesday night, with security concerns in mind.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was the first night of an eight-day Passover celebration for the Chabad of San Francisco.

On Wednesday, they hosted their annual Passover Seder for the local Jewish community.

"It's going to be a lot of good energy. Good singing, dancing," said Rabbi Shmulik Friedman.

Passover is a holiday that celebrates the biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. It's a time for and friends to come together.

But despite the festivities going on, organizers say they also had to worry about some more serious things too, including security.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, hate crimes against Jewish people have been rising rapidly in recent years, including in California.

In 2021, the ADL says they reached an all-time high.

"We're being safe. We're taking all the necessary measures, but at the same time there's no direct threat. We're not scared in any specific way, but we're being cautious and being careful," said Rabbi Friedman.

All the more reason, people in attendance Wednesday night say it's important, to practice their religion proudly.

"I think it's important for all people, regardless of your race or ethnic background, to recognize and appreciate the work of our ancestors," said attendee Norman Krug.

The holiday dinner was open to everyone.

And many people we talked to told us that no matter what your faith, Passover can offer a lesson for us all.

"It represents the release of slavery to freedom from the Jewish people but it's a universal holiday because it represents freedom for all mankind," Krug said.

