San Francisco synagogue shooting suspect charged with multiple felonies, hate crime allegations

Leaders at Schneerson Synagogue are calling for the San Francisco district attorney to file hate crime charges against man a for firing a gun inside.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against the 51-year-old man arrested and accused of firing blanks inside a synagogue last week, causing panic.

Dmitri Mishin, 51, has been charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm. Prosecutors are also alleging that the felony threats obstructing the exercise of religion were hate crimes because of the religion being practiced, Judaism.

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it. My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

Mishin was arrested by SFPD on Feb. 3 after an investigation into two Richmond District incidents - the shooting on Feb. 1 at Schneerson Synagogue on Balboa Street and Jan. 31 incident at a theater on Balboa Street. Video was captured of him allegedly firing blank rounds inside the synagogue, and he reportedly brought a gun into the theater. No one was injured in these incidents.

