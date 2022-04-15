passover

Passover returns to the Bay Area with focus on personal growth

It's the first time celebrating the holiday in person since the start of the pandemic.
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Passover returns to the Bay Area with focus on personal growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday night, millions will gather around the world to celebrate Passover - the festival commemorating the freeing of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

Here in the Bay Area, Rabbi Dovber Berokwitz says preparations have been underway at the Chabad of Contra Costa all week.

It's the first time celebrating the holiday in person since the start of the pandemic.

The last few years, people relied on made-to-go Passover boxes with a traditional meal inside.

RELATED: Jewish community adapts to virtual Passover Seder during COVID-19 pandemic

But observing Passover isn't just about honoring religious traditions. It's also a way to preserve Jewish culture.

"Really the story of Passover is not just a story for very religious people. It really symbolizes freedom," said Rabbi Berkowitz.

The rabbi says the holiday is also about breaking down barriers - Not just physical ones, like in the original story, but also emotional and spiritual.

"Which is really what life is all about. Growth, development, breaking out of boundaries, doing new things, becoming a better person than I was yesterday," Rabbi Berowitz said.

RELATED: Jews worldwide celebrate Purim holiday with a Hamantaschen cookie
EMBED More News Videos

Food has a special place in Jewish celebrations, and on the holiday of Purim, Jews celebrate by baking and eating a triangular cookie called "Hamantaschen."



The rabbi says that message is personified this year in particular with the special matzo they're using, imported directly from the war-torn nation of Ukraine.

"Has a special message of resilience. You know, in the face of all the trouble that they're going through, they're still observing this holiday, " he said.

So, some 3,000 years later, Rabbi Berkowitz says Passover remains as important as ever as a reminder to keep moving forward, while still remembering the lessons of the past.

"Am I looking into that faith, the heritage, the beauty really of something unique in this culture that we could really share and inspire."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywalnut creekbay areaholidaypassoverjewishculture
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PASSOVER
Second gentleman marks Passover with virtual celebration
What Really Matters: Coming together even as we stay apart
Jewish community adapts to virtual Passover Seder during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus and Passover: How to have a virtual Seder in place
TOP STORIES
Fire industry experts share insight into SJ Home Depot fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows open air market for stolen goods in SF
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
Here's when to expect rain across the Bay Area
Show More
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Google invests $3.5B in CA projects including San Jose campus
Democrats say Feinstein's mental capabilities declining: Report
Series of late-season storms to blanket Sierra in feet of snow
SF hospital loses Medicare/Medicaid funding amid compliance issues
More TOP STORIES News