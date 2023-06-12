After more than 40 years hosting the iconic game show, Pat Sajak plans to retire from "Wheel of Fortune" at the end of the upcoming season.

Pat Sajak to retire from 'Wheel of Fortune' after next season

LOS ANGELES -- After more than 40 years hosting the iconic game show, Pat Sajak plans to retire from "Wheel of Fortune" at the end of the upcoming season.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak declared Monday on Twitter. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," he added. "Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak, 76, began hosting "Wheel" in 1981, taking over from Chuck Woolery. Vanna White joined the show in 1982 and the two have become among the most iconic and recognizable faces on broadcast television since then.

Sajak is expected to serve as a consultant to the show for three years after his retirement as host.

Shortly after Monday's announcement, the show tweeted a thank-you message to Sajak.

"Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!"

There has been no word yet on a search for the show's next host.

Sajak broke the record for longest-running host of any game show, passing Bob Barker during the 2018-19 season.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.