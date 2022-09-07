Get ready to meet Madisynn in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

LOS ANGELES -- Patty Guggenheim plays Madisynn in the Disney+'s TV series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The actress, writer and comedian best known for her roles as Molly Scharf on the TV series "Hashtaggers," Erica on "Florida Girls" and Meegan on "Splitting Up Together" now joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How excited is Guggenheim to be a part of the MCU? "So stocked," Guggenheim tells On The Red Carpet, "I mean just really excited. It feels like a big honor."

There is plenty to look forward to from a character who spells Madisynn with one "y" and two "ns." "She is a very fun character, loves to party and she is a party," Guggenheim explained. "She fell into this world magically and she stumbled in and she's here now and she's not going anywhere."

The actress reveals that she will appear in the upcoming episode 4 of "She-Hulk" and urges viewers to watch it. "If you like comedy and you like fun and magic and superpowers and everything MCU already has to offer, this is like a very cool combination of all those things," Guggenheim said. "Something I've never seen before."

Episode 4 of "She-Hulk" premieres on Disney+ Thursday, September 8 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 a.m. PT.