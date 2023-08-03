Defense team for accused Paul Pelosi attacker wants access to family's SF home

The defense team for David DePape, the accused Paul Pelosi attacker wants access to the family's San Francisco home before the trial.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A trial date has been set in federal court for the man charged with the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

According to the government, Paul Pelosi is scheduled to testify during the second week of the trial on Nov. 13. The trial will begin with opening statements on Nov. 9.

On Wednesday, David DePape's defense team requested access into the Pelosi's home to take photos, measurements, and conduct a walkthrough of the premises before the trial. DePape was present in federal court with his ankles shackled, dressed in his orange sweat suit.

Federal District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley asked the defense why taking additional photos was necessary given the large amount of evidence already released in the case.

TIMELINE: Latest updates after Paul Pelosi attacked inside San Francisco home

The defense argued the body camera footage and crime scene photos provided during discovery aren't sufficient enough to time out what happened inside the Pelosi home before police arrived. The attorney's added any additional access would help prepare them for Mr. Pelosi to take the stand.

The government pushed back arguing the request isn't necessary for the current charges - adding it would be "an extreme violation of privacy." Both counsels debated whether or not federal judges even have the authority to grant such access. Judge Corley indicated if she agrees with the government's argument, it will create an 'appellate issue' and wants to sort it out before ruling on the matter.

A final decision is expected next week.

In preparation for trial, both counsels discussed the juror survey questionnaire that was described to be 'comprehensive.' According to Corley, there will be a total of 14 or 15 jurors that will be selected in early November.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live