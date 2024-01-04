Paxlovid does not lower risk of long-term COVID-19 symptoms, UCSF study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular COVID treatment, Paxlovid, does not significantly lower the risk of "long COVID" for people who are vaccinated.
In a new study from UCSF, researchers found that patients who took Paxlovid and those who did not had similar outcomes when it came to long COVID symptoms.
Researchers also found a higher-than-expected COVID rebound for patients who took the medication.
Paxlovid has been shown to be effective for high-risk, unvaccinated people.