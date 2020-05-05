Are micro-small businesses being left out of Payment Protection Program? Here's what ABC7 found

"It's been devastating really...my whole team, we're all affected," said Jeff Silverman, who applied for a PPP loan through Bank of America last week. "I really need the money and haven't heard anything."
I-TEAM Analysis: 22 Bay Area public companies received $69 million in PPP funding intended for small businesses
Silverman, who employs three, is part of the 72 percent of micro-small businesses in the Bay Area that employs 10 people or less.
"There will be a lot of people here that will lose their jobs," he said.
Last week, Bank of America reported processing 184,000 PPP applications, but because of new changes implemented from the SBA only 1,000 loans were approved.
"Where does the backlog stand today?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked SBA district director Julie Clowes.
RELATED: 475K Paycheck Protection Program loans approved nationwide during 2nd round of federal funding
"We have been working with the larger banks, in particular, to do a different process so we wouldn't bog down our system...we've tried pacing techniques...it seems to be working," Clowes said. "We don't have such a big backlog reported earlier last week."
According to data from the SBA's second round of funding, more than 850,000 loans have been approved by smaller lenders. While big banks have approved more than 1 million loans.
"What data are you seeing that shows smaller businesses are getting more attention now?" Sierra asked.
"Our average loan size is 78,000...that says to me that smaller businesses that have small financial needs are getting into the system and getting these loans approved," Clowes said.
RELATED: 94 publicly traded companies got $365M in small-business loans from Paycheck Protection Program, AP investigation finds
The Bay Area Bank of America branches has approved more than 1,400 loans with the second round of PPP funding.
According to an ABC7 analysis, roughly 76 percent of those loans were processed for micro-small businesses in the North Bay. Whereas, 71 percent were processed for micro small businesses in San Francisco, the East Bay, the Peninsula, and Santa Clara County.
"I don't know how much longer we can wait," said Silverman.
If you've applied like Silverman, but are still waiting - the best thing to do is check with your lender.
According to Clowes, your bank will be able to confirm your place in the internal process or possibly verify your application has been submitted to the SBA.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19