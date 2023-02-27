  • Watch Now

FAMILY & PARENTING

TikToker covers parents' kitchen in peanut butter as prank

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 8:14PM
How would you react if someone covered your kitchen in peanut butter to make a TikTok video?

You can find a lot of pranks on social media these days, but this one is just nutty.

A TikToker in Pennsylvania spent hours covering his parents' kitchen in peanut butter as a prank.

Cabinets, appliances, light fixtures - he didn't miss a spot.

Corbin Millet says he pranks his parents almost every day.

This time, his dad was certainly not amused.

Millet says the cleanup took about three hours because the peanut butter filled all the crevices.

But his video has exploded on TikTok with more than 4.5 million likes and 85,000 shares.

