Goldenberg's Peanut Chews is a Philadelphia favorite for more than 100 years

PHILADELPHIA -- Peanut Chews is a beloved Halloween treat has a rich Philadelphia history.
Since 1917, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews have been made in the City of Brotherly Love.
Localish takes a tour of the plant that produces more than a million bite-sized candies a week and gets even busier during the Halloween season.
The candy started as a war ration for troops because of its high protein ingredients.
Some might say it was the original energy bar.
Since then it has become a favorite Philadelphia export, still made in a Northeast Philadelphia factory as it has been for more than 100 years.
There are two flavors, Original Dark and Milk Chocolate.
They come in bite-size snacks or in bars.
The Goldenberg's family sold the business to Just Born Quality Confections and the work has continued with a team of more than 30 workers in the Philadelphia plant cranking out an iconic Philadelphia flavor.
