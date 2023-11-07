A beloved Halloween treat has a rich Philadelphia history. Since 1917 Goldenberg's Peanut Chews have been made in the City of Brotherly Love. Take a tour of the plant.

Goldenberg's Peanut Chews is a Philadelphia favorite for more than 100 years

PHILADELPHIA -- Peanut Chews is a beloved Halloween treat has a rich Philadelphia history.

Since 1917, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews have been made in the City of Brotherly Love.

Localish takes a tour of the plant that produces more than a million bite-sized candies a week and gets even busier during the Halloween season.

The candy started as a war ration for troops because of its high protein ingredients.

Some might say it was the original energy bar.

Since then it has become a favorite Philadelphia export, still made in a Northeast Philadelphia factory as it has been for more than 100 years.

There are two flavors, Original Dark and Milk Chocolate.

They come in bite-size snacks or in bars.

The Goldenberg's family sold the business to Just Born Quality Confections and the work has continued with a team of more than 30 workers in the Philadelphia plant cranking out an iconic Philadelphia flavor.

Goldenberg's Peanut Chews | Facebook | Instagram