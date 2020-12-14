Society

Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill

By 6abc Digital Staff
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania -- A waitress from Pennsylvania got quite the holiday surprise Saturday night.

Gianna DiAngelo works at the restaurant Anthony's At Paxon. One of her tables left a $5,000 tip on a $205.94 bill.

DiAngelo says she's stunned.

"I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people," she said.

DiAngelo is a freshman at Widener University. She's studying nursing and hopes to pay their generosity forward by being the best nurse she can be.

"We have no words other than THANK YOU! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays," Anthony's At Paxon wrote on Facebook.



SEE ALSO: Ohio customer leaves $3K tip for single beer on day restaurant closed for winter due to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A customer offered up a generous tip on the same day a restaurant closed down for the winter due to COVID-19.



Random act of kindness sparks 2-day 'pay it forward' chain at Dairy Queen
EMBED More News Videos

More than $10,000 worth of food was paid forward at Dairy Queen last week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniabusinessu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
SF's iconic Cliff House restaurant to close permanently
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
Surfer rescued at San Francisco beach, SFFD says
Bay Area hospitals get ready for COVID-19 vaccine arrival
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Show More
LA, SF counties break COVID-19 records over the weekend
Electoral College to cast votes for president on Monday
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area reports 9,505 new cases over weekend
ABC News/Ipsos poll shows support for getting COVID-19 vaccine, but divide on timing
Here's how CA's smartphone COVID-19 alert tool works
More TOP STORIES News