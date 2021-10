SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of American kids now speaking with British accents because of "Peppa Pig".Apparently, Peppa Pig was favorite for kids during the pandemic with many binge watching the British cartoon.Some parents call it the Peppa Effect and the lockdown only intensified the situation.The Wall Street Journal looked a viewing habits.It found Peppa Pig was the second most in-demand cartoon after "Spongebob Squarepants" for a 12-month period ending February.For example, parents say their kids are now referring the gas station as the "petrol station."