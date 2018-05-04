Perris torture case: 8 new charges filed against David Turpin

The Perris couple accused of holding their 13 children captive are expected in court Friday to set a date for a status hearing.

PERRIS, Calif. --
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed perjury charges against David Turpin, who, along with his wife, is accused of keeping his 13 children captive in their Perris home.

The DA's office filed eight counts of perjury against Turpin for "filing a Private School Affidavit with the Cal Dept. of Education in 2010-17 where he certified under penalty of perjury that the children in the home were receiving a full-time education in a private day school."

The 13 siblings rescued from their Perris home where their parents allegedly held them captive are enjoying their newfound freedom, their attorney said.



The children were rescued after their 17-year-old sibling escaped from their home in January and called 911 from a cellular device she managed to take from her home, investigators said. The two were subsequently arrested.


Authorities said the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds.
The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. David Turpin also faces one count of lewd acts on a child. Both are facing possible life sentences.

The two made a brief court appearance on Friday. David Turpin didn't enter a plea to the new charges.

