2 dead after car plunges into ocean at Pescadero cliff; Search called off for 1 still missing

PESCADERO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least two people died and a search is called off for a possible third victim after a car drove into the ocean in San Mateo County.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday resumed the search Saturday after two people were found dead Friday night.

Investigators say the victims include a man in his 40's and a teenage girl.

Officers believe the driver was heading west on Pescadero Creek Road in a Toyota Tacoma when the man apparently drove through the Highway 1 intersection and a parking lot, careening down a cliff and into the ocean.

Cal Fire tweeted this photo of the car in the water.


Several agencies including the CHP, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the La Honda Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials are investigating and trying to determine the cause of the accident.


