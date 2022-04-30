2 dead after car plunges into ocean at Pescadero cliff; Search called off for 1 still missing

CAR INTO OCEAN: Two people were found deceased after car went in ocean at Pescadero State Beach. The @uscoastguard resumes search this morning for third victim. CAL Fire/San Mateo County Fire Coastside Fire @LaHondaFD @LomaMarFD @CHP_Coastal @SMCSheriff @CAStateParks responded. pic.twitter.com/AHu6agxL0a — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 30, 2022

This incident has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol. https://t.co/Uk7Uy3uwsP pic.twitter.com/C9DI1oRyQJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 30, 2022

PESCADERO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least two people died and a search is called off for a possible third victim after a car drove into the ocean in San Mateo County.The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday resumed the search Saturday after two people were found dead Friday night.Investigators say the victims include a man in his 40's and a teenage girl.Officers believe the driver was heading west on Pescadero Creek Road in a Toyota Tacoma when the man apparently drove through the Highway 1 intersection and a parking lot, careening down a cliff and into the ocean.Cal Fire tweeted this photo of the car in the water.Several agencies including the CHP, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the La Honda Fire Department responded to the scene.Officials are investigating and trying to determine the cause of the accident.