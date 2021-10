SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A British CEO has sparked a passionate internet debate over the idea of giving employees paid time off to take care of their new pet children.Roger Wade, the founder of events company Boxpark asked on LinkedIn if he should grant "pawternity leave" to one of his employees who recently got a puppy, the New York Post reported Most of the commenters felt the boss should not be able to allow for paid time off.However, nearly 40% said "pawternity" leave would be a good thing.In the end, the CEO said his company's employee and his dog will be working from home for the time being.