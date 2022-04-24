Petaluma's Butter and Egg Days Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus

"I am so excited and delighted. I couldn't even sleep last night because I was so excited to be here today," said Festivalgoer, Damienne Bell.
After the pandemic-induced break, the event was back in full swing this year.
This weekend's event marks the festival's 39th year running.
A celebration of the city's rich agricultural heritage.
"1848 San Francisco only had about 700 people. And after the Gold Rush it swelled to about 25,000 people without any farms to feed them, which is how Petaluma became very, very wealthy and well-known," Bell said.
But while the Butter and Egg Days Festival is thriving once again, in other parts of the Bay Area, other festivals are having a different fate.
The Gilroy Garlic Festival, another Bay Area staple, recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good.
RELATED: Farewell to traditional Gilroy Garlic Festival; organizers say financial challenges forcing change
All the more reason, people and vendors alike say, festivals like this one are important to preserve.
"We saw a lot of people today that have shopped with us for a long time, and we're really appreciative of that," said James Clark of Farmhouse Artisan Market.
Not just for themselves, but also for future generations to come.
"We feel lucky. We just feel really lucky, because we're walking-distance away and then she gets to come experience this., and we get to experience it. And it's amazing," said visitor Cailen Gerner.