building a better bay area

East Bay SPCA offers free pet food to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area and during the coronavirus pandemic we have seen a number of people turn to food banks to put food on the table but they are not the only ones affected by the pandemic, so are their pets.

The East Bay SPCA is hosting a free pet food drive for residents who have been financially impacted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wanted to make sure that we are there for our community, to support pet owners and to make sure they can provide the best level of care for their pets," said Karalyn Aronow, vice president of operations of the East Bay SPCA.



The nonprofit organization has hosted the pet pantry for over a decade but the decided to switch gears when COVID-19 hit. For the past six weeks, they have provided close 10 tons of high quality pet food to over 600 families.

"Our main goal is to keep pets with their people," said Aronow. "By providing pet food we are able to prevent people from making the difficult choice of surrendering their pet to a shelter because they don't have the means to take care for it during this difficult time."

RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: East Bay math teachers show appreciation for students amid coronavirus pandemic

Every Friday, the pet food pantry has operated as a contactless drive-thru to ensure the safety of the employees and pet owners.

"I do appreciate this being open to us, to help supplement food for our dogs," said an East Bay pet owner.

In spite of the pandemic, the nonprofit has been able to keep up with the high demand of pet food thanks to generous donations from the community and corporations like Hill's Pet Nutrition and Pet Food Express.

RELATED: Reopening California: East Bay's beloved Pinball Museum prepares to reopen their doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

"This is probably my fourth or fifth visit here," said Paul Mehling, pet owner. "This is important and we have a lot of cats so this is a godsend."

The organization plans to provide free pet food during the shelter in place order to ensure that pets are not left hungry and are able to stay with their families.



The East Bay SPCA's is providing free cat and dog food every Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. during the shelter-in-place order at 410 Hegenberger Road in Oakland.

To donate to the East Bay SPCA visit their website. To fulfill their Amazon wish list of needed pet supplies click here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandcoronavirus helpcommunity strongsocietycoronavirusfree foodpet careshelter in placepandemicfood bankabc7 originalsfoodanimalfood drivedoganimalscommunitycommunity journalistbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiaoutbreakcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19dogspet healthcommunity servicepetbuzzworthycatspetsfeel goodvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alameda's Pacific Pinball Museum prepares to reopen amid pandemic
East Bay teachers go all out to show appreciation for students amid COVID-19
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
SF theater company creates more than 140 jobs for actors with online festival
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
COVID-19 solutions: Petaluma dentist uses hypochlorous acid to disinfect practice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Mayor Breed reveals sweeping plan to reopen SF
COVID-19 Diaries: Here's what life is like 2 months into shelter-in-place
SF theater company creates more than 140 jobs for actors with online festival
Reopening California: Bay Area attorney has warning for businesses
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Show More
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
When will we see a second wave of COVID-19 cases?
Disney CEO: Company in 'daily conversations' with NBA about resuming play
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
Coronavirus updates: SF extends shelter-in-place, gives new reopening dates
More TOP STORIES News