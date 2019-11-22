Meet Perfect Pet, Jane! The 10-year-old female Chihuahua mix is a sweetie pie looking for a home where she can spend her golden years enjoying walks and delectable treats.This petite dog has a signature walk that is full of springy prancing that defies her age.Jane appreciates the company of other dogs her size and would fit perfectly with someone looking for a calm canine to add to their family.Jane's hobbies includes binge watching the Great British Bake Off and snuggling under comfy blankets.Seeking a mild-mannered dog to add some tranquility to your life? Contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and ask for Jane ID#A865460.1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-21338323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265