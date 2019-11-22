perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Jane!

Meet Perfect Pet, Jane! The 10-year-old female Chihuahua mix is a sweetie pie looking for a home where she can spend her golden years enjoying walks and delectable treats.

This petite dog has a signature walk that is full of springy prancing that defies her age.

Jane appreciates the company of other dogs her size and would fit perfectly with someone looking for a calm canine to add to their family.

Jane's hobbies includes binge watching the Great British Bake Off and snuggling under comfy blankets.

Seeking a mild-mannered dog to add some tranquility to your life? Contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and ask for Jane ID#A865460.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrabbitsan mateo countyperfect petspcasanta clara countydogsalameda countybay areacatsanimalsilicon valleysan francisco countymarin countypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFECT PET
Meet Perfect Pet, Bill Nye!
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Meet Perfect Pet, Baby Angel!
Meet Perfect Pet, Mocha!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Nia Wilson enters not guilty plea, trial date set
Arrests made, gun seized in Orinda shootings, ATF says
Happy reunion for coast guard, families just in time for the holidays
SJPD serves search warrant at home near Oak Grove High
Technology advances Fremont police services
2019 AMAs to feature showstopping performances
Julie Andrews reflects in new memoir 'Home Work'
Show More
Student arrested after threat of shooting at South LA school
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Winter storm may bring 3 days of rain to Bay Area
Bollywood radio finds Bay Area audience
'Trying 2 impeach Jesus' sign at NC church makes waves
More TOP STORIES News