Most popular pet names 2019: Where does your pet's name rank?

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- What is the name of your pet? Did you try to find something distinctive and unique? Did you succeed? Now, you can find out.A website named Rover.com did some research about that, and has posted the results.ABC7's Wayne Freedman dove deep on the subject... sort of.It could be the beginning of the rest of his life for a terrier mix puppy who began this day at Marin Humane."When you saw him, you thought?" we asked Debra Amerson."Let's get a puppy.""He's the one," confirmed her friend, Barbara Hoefle. They spent the morning getting to know him while pondering small questions and big ones. Like the temporary name that Marin Humane had given him, Milo."We might change the name. I like this name but we might change the name," said Debra."What is your dog's name?" she asked Wayne.If she must know...Lyla, a pitbull dachshund mix, but that's beside the point.Names have become a common topic among dog people across America.It's a talking point that actually mattered to dog on Thursday after, in what must have been a blatant quest for publicity, an internet site named Rover.com published a list of our most popular pet names.For dogs, they're Max and Bella.For cats, Oliver and Luna.You may have noticed that they all share one common element. They are people names."There is a dog that comes here that has my name. Larry," said Larry Davidovitz. "It's great but when people call him, it gets confusing."Back at Marin Humane, we asked why names like Spot and Skipper have disappeared. Keri Fennell would know. She names about a thousand pets a year. "So they can be part of a family. They no longer live outside. We want that connection."As for Debra and Barbara, they learned that the name Milo is number six on that list. That wouldn't do for their new terrier mix."It's just too popular."Moments later, they whittled it down."This is Theo," said Debra."Teddy," corrected Barbara."We'll work it out in the car," said Debra.As for the complete list of dog names, see below:1 Max / Bella2 Charlie / Luna3 Cooper / Lucy4 Buddy / Daisy5 Rocky / Lily6 Milo / Zoe7 Jack / Lola8 Bear / Molly9 Duke / Sadie10 Teddy / BaileyAnd cats?1 Oliver / Luna2 Leo / Bella3 Milo / Lucy4 Charlie / Kitty5 Max / Lily6 Jack / Nala7 Simba / Chloe8 Loki / Sophie9 Oscar / Daisy10 Jasper / StellaFinally, from the Department of Social Security, here are the top baby names from 2018.1 Liam / Emma2 Noah / Olivia3 William / Ava4 James / Isabella5 Oliver / Sophia6 Benjamin / Charlotte7 Elijah / Mia8 Lucas / Amelia9 Mason / Harper10 Logan / EvelynFrankly.........oh, never mind.