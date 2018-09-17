ANIMAL CRUELTY

Outrage after Wyoming shelter pepper sprays dog set to be euthanized

EMBED </>More Videos

A former employee says the dog was unnecessarily made to suffer before being euthanized.

CHEYENNE, Wyoming --
Animal rights advocates want the president of a shelter removed from his job after a dog was shot with pepper spray before being euthanized.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter claims the 8-month-old, 70-pound pit bull mix attacked an employee earlier this month, and that the dog was sprayed for "employee safety."

But someone who worked at the shelter says the dog was made to suffer unnecessarily before it was put down.

RELATED: Did he have to be put down? Anger grows after SFPD canine euthanized

The trouble started when Marissa Cox says she was bitten by the dog, Tanner, several times on Sept. 4.

"He got a bite on the lower right shin, and then up to my thigh," Cox said. "Once he got to my thigh, the next place was going to be my face."

Cox acknowledges she didn't need extensive medical attention, but does say she feared for her life.

The day following the incident, shelter president and CEO, Robert Fecht, ordered employees to take Tanner outside and to pepper spray him.

Former employee Kevin Brueck alleges Fecht told him and other employees they "better not have any phones out" as the dog was being sprayed.

RELATED: 'He couldn't breathe': Family speaks out after dog dies on flight

"The next thing you see is Tanner coming around the corner, just looking like, messed up and confused. He's got some red dripping out of his mouth," Brueck said.

Fecht admitted to KGWN-TV the dog was sprayed as part of a "controlled demonstration using the animal that everybody in this building was the most afraid of."

"I mean, honestly," Fecht explained, "I was very scared that if we did not do something we could have this happen (again), and the next time somebody might actually be killed by the animal. So I made the decision to issue to our staff and train them on pepper spray."

Brueck said he disagreed with how the so-called training was handled. Tanner was later euthanized.

A petition has been started to remove Fecht as the shelter's president and CEO.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal attackdog attacku.s. & worldpepper sprayWyoming
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Man sentenced for throwing cat off balcony, stomping it to death
South Bay neighbors on alert as family says pets targeted by pellet gun
Fremont man arrested for allegedly killing 11 cows, burying them
More animal cruelty
PETS & ANIMALS
Spooked camel bucks while being ridden at circus, injuring 7
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
'Hope Village' in San Jose has new home, city looks for long-term solution
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
Oakland child on life support given more time before breathing machines shut off
SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger
New Mexico observatory closed by FBI will reopen after investigation
Kavanaugh again denies woman's assault claim
Show More
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
10-year-old critically hurt after being hit by car in Brentwood
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Gas leak capped in Napa, shelter-in-place lifted
More News