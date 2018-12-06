EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --We are squealing with excitement because we have a thrilling update about a lost pet named Piggy Smalls.
The orphaned pig we first told you about last week has found a new home!
Piggy Smalls has been adopted.
The Peninsula Humane Society shared a picture on its Instagram page, along with an update of where Piggy Smalls will live.
"Her family has a small farm where Piggy Smalls can enjoy life to the fullest as a pet pig and with other rescued farm animals. Happy Tails Piggy Smalls," said the Peninsula Humane Society.
Piggy Smalls was found wandering the streets of East Palo Alto, last month.
They say she's gentle, possibly house trained, and loves apples.
Piggy Smalls will now live with other rescued farm animals.
