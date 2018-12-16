ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Police say man sealed cat inside bucket, abandoned him on New York sidewalk

Lucy Yang has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
New video released shows the man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket and abandoned him outside at an animal shelter near Little Italy.

Fortunately the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.

However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at the location.

Police report that on Thursday near Hester and Centre Street, the man left a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside right near a garbage can in front of Animal Haven. The man then fled north on Centre Street.



A worker leaving for the night saw the bucket, heard a hiss, and knew exactly what was inside.

An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished

The suspect is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a sweater, jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Almost exactly a month ago on November 17th, another worker found a similar plastic bucket near the trash outside the shelter's back door. Peeking out of the hole on top was a cat's eye. They brought the furry creature inside, checked her out, and named her 'Sage.'
