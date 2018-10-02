WICHITA, Kan. (KGO) --Two puppies named Wilson and Violet are doing much better after being found with rubber bands forcing their mouths shut at an apartment in Kansas.
Rescuers shared video of the rubber bands being removed.
"Their mouths were wrapped shut with rubber bands, to keep them quiet so the landlord wouldn't find out, said the Wichita Animal Action League on its Facebook page.
The puppies were able to get the help they need after a good samaritan called animal control. The two puppies were found by a maintenance man inspecting a flooded apartment, said WAAL.
They will be available for adoption in a few weeks, once they heal from their injuries.