VIDEO: Meet the Deputy First Dog of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --California Governor Jerry Brown has a new dog named Cali.
She's a 2-month-old "bordoodle" -- that's a mix between a border collie and a standard poodle.
RELATED: Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Dept.
The governor's office issued a statement calling Cali the Deputy First Dog, adding that she was the pick of her 13-pup litter.
She now joins First Dog Colusa, who inherited the title after her big brother Sutter passed away at age 13.
Click here to learn more about these adorable furry leaders and click here for more stories about cute animals.