VIDEO: Meet the Deputy First Dog of California

California Governor Jerry Brown has a new dog named Cali.She's a 2-month-old "bordoodle" -- that's a mix between a border collie and a standard poodle.The governor's office issued a statement calling Cali the Deputy First Dog, adding that she was the pick of her 13-pup litter.She now joins First Dog Colusa, who inherited the title after her big brother Sutter passed away at age 13.