More than 24,000 Bay Area customers without power, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of customers in the Bay Area are without power, PG&E said on Tuesday.

Most of them are on the Peninsula in the same area of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County. Though fire officials say they are not related.

Here's the breakdown as of 6:30p.m.:

Peninsula: 13,302
North Bay/ Sonoma: 595
East Bay: 254
San Francisco: 51
South Bay: 10,157
Total: 24,359

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. No word yet when power will be restored.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



