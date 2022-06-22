More than 24,000 Bay Area customers without power, PG&E says

Most of them are on the Peninsula in the same area of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County. Though fire officials say they are not related.
Video in media player above is from a previous update at 6:05p.m.
Here's the breakdown as of 6:30p.m.:
Peninsula: 13,302
North Bay/ Sonoma: 595
East Bay: 254
San Francisco: 51
South Bay: 10,157
Total: 24,359
The cause of the outage is still under investigation. No word yet when power will be restored.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
