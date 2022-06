More than 24,000 Bay Area customers without power, PG&E says

Here's the breakdown as of 6:30p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of customers in the Bay Area are without power, PG&E said on Tuesday.Most of them are on the Peninsula in the same area of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County . Though fire officials say they are not related.: 13,302: 595: 254: 51: 10,157: 24,359The cause of the outage is still under investigation. No word yet when power will be restored.