'PS-BS, that's what I call it': Napa County residents brace for another PG&E shutoff amid fire conditions

By Cornell Barnard
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's new round of anxiety for thousands of Bay Area residents, PG&E says another public safety power shutoff is likely Thursday morning within the vast majority in Napa County.

This comes as Red Flag fire conditions go into effect Wednesday night.

But some homeowners are reaching the breaking point.

"I'm not the whining type but there's nothing else to do but complain," said resident Bill Fletcher.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard found Fletcher, filling up a gas can. It's fuel for a generator to power his East Napa County home.

Fletcher just got an alert, his power will be likely be shut off. It's not the first time he's been impacted by a PSPS, or as he calls it:

"PSBS, that's what I think of it," Fletcher added.

Fletcher says he plans to move out of the Bay Area next year because of fire fears and power shutoffs.

"We're tired, no power means no business, we'll be out of work it's concerning," said Napa Mini-mart employee Anna Moreno.

PG&E says weather conditions are forcing the utility to shut power off again to the region.

"When we see such dry conditions, there's the possibility a powerline spark could lead to a wildfire," said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

With Red Flag fire conditions returning, CAL FIRE says its crews are weary but ready after what's been a brutal fire season so far.

"There's no solution until it starts raining, but we need the public to be vigilant and careful," said CAL FIRE Division Chief Jason Martin.

In a statement, PG&E said it will de-energize power lines in parts of 15 counties, impacting about 37,000 customers. This includes five Bay Area counties.

The affected counties include: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo counties.

PG&E says customers were notified off the power shutoff Wednesday afternoon.

Affected PG&E customers in the Bay Area, per PG&E:

Alameda County: 336 customers
Contra Costa County: 201 customers
Napa County: 3,296 customers
Santa Clara County: 236 customers
Sonoma County: 135 customers

