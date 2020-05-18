Reopening San Francisco: City may be weeks away from next phase of reopening, mayor says

Mayor Breed and Dr. Grant said they are closely monitoring five indicators that will impact how the city will progress in easing shelter-in-place restrictions:
- Confirmed positive cases
- Hospital capacity (the city is at 6 percent right now for COVID-19 cases and officials do not want to see a rate of 20 percent or higher)
- Testing (the city is conducting 1,000 a day and officials are looking to increase that to 1,800 a day)
- Increased contact tracing
- Personal protective equipment
Right now, SF is in Phase 2A, Dr. Grant gave an estimate that it could take two to four weeks to enter Phase 2B, but clarified that restrictions could be varied based off the five indicators. Phase 2B would adapt retail to open for indoor services, reopen schools, offices and childcare.
Dr. Grant said it would take at least a month to enter Phase 3, but again stressed that it would be contingent upon the data from the indicators.
In Gov. Newsom's afternoon briefing, he hinted even more reopenings would be allowed at the state level shortly. Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen as early as the first week of June.
"I'm hopeful, but I want to be clear that we are although coordinating with the governor's office, we have to use the data locally here in San Francisco to make a determination as to whether or not we can move into any of those phases," Breed said in an interview with ABC7 News.
Earlier on Monday, Mayor London Breed announced three new testing sites that will open in underserved areas of San Francisco.
"These new testing sites help make testing more convenient and accessible for San Franciscans, especially people who are most at-risk and communities that have been hardest hit by the virus," said Mayor Breed. "As we continue toward universal testing, it's critical that we focus on reaching communities that have historically been underserved and that don't have as many testing resources available to them."
A mobile testing site will begin offering walk-through COVID-19 testing in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, May 20. It will initially operate at the Tenderloin Recreational Center, after which it will move to another high-need neighborhood.
A second COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at the City College Student Health Center. It will be open to any California resident.
A third testing site will be in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. The Bayview Child Health Center, the city and partner organizations will be bringing testing directly to families in their neighborhood from Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22, and continuing every Friday thereafter for the foreseeable future.
Breed also announced Monday the launch of Great Plates Delivered SF, an emergency food assistance program for seniors sheltering in place. The program will deliver three free restaurant meals a day to seniors, who are at high-risk from COVID-19.
