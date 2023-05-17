Inmate accused of killing 4 people found 10 days after Philadelphia jail break

Ameen Hurst, 18, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. He is accused of committing four murders.

PHILADELPHIA -- An inmate accused of killing four people has been taken apprehended after escaping from a Philadelphia jail more than a week ago, police said.

Ameen Hurst, 18, was taken into custody without incident at a home in Philadelphia, the city's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, announced Wednesday morning. No other details on the arrest were provided.

Hurst is accused of killing someone in December 2020, fatally shooting two people in March 2021 and, a few days later, fatally shooting a man who had just been discharged from a Philadelphia correctional facility, according to Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The teenager was one of two inmates who had escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7 through a hole in the recreation yard's fence, authorities said.

The second inmate -- 24-year-old Nasir Grant -- was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on May 11, police said.

Grant had disguised himself as a woman and was wearing "full female Muslim garb and a head covering" when he was caught, said Robert Clark, supervisor deputy marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Police Department and U.S. Marshal's Office were involved in the search for the two inmates.

The two men were discovered missing from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center during a headcount on the afternoon of May 8, according to Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney. They had escaped through the fence the night before but were erroneously considered accounted for during three subsequent headcounts, according to Carney.

Hurst had initially been brought to the facility in March 2021 on multiple counts of murder, while Grant was being held since September 2022 on charges including criminal conspiracy, narcotics and firearm violations.

Two people have been arrested in connection with their escape, police said. Michael Abrams and Xianni Stalling, both 21, face charges including escape, conspiracy and hindering apprehension.