Cupertino restaurant sparks outrage after new gratuity policy implemented

Friday, September 22, 2023 12:48AM
South Bay restaurant's new gratuity policy sparks outrage
Pho Ha Noi, a Vietnamese restaurant, is charging 18% gratuity on every check.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay restaurant's new policy is sparking outrage on Reddit.

A recent diner posted a picture of their receipt, showing the surcharge applies to "parties of one or larger."

More than 5,000 infuriated Redditors responded, saying they've heard of surcharges for large parties but never this.

