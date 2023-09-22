Pho Ha Noi, a Vietnamese restaurant, is charging 18% gratuity on every check.

Cupertino restaurant sparks outrage after new gratuity policy implemented

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay restaurant's new policy is sparking outrage on Reddit.

A recent diner posted a picture of their receipt, showing the surcharge applies to "parties of one or larger."

More than 5,000 infuriated Redditors responded, saying they've heard of surcharges for large parties but never this.

