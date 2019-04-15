PARIS -- A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital Monday, shooting up its long spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.
The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
PHOTOS: Massive Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris sends flames, plumes of smoke into air
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More