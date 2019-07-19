Photos released of suspect in deadly shooting of Livermore teen

A memorial is still sitting outside the Livermore Taco Bell where a 16-year-old boy was shot. He died from his injuries. If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, please contact police. The suspect is 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/NyW4EQVg0l — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) July 19, 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Livermore Police have released more photos of the man suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old at a Taco Bell last week.Jorge Tellez, 21, remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say they served a search warrant on Tellez's Livermore home, but he wasn't there.Investigators say on July 8, Tellez was involved in an argument with the teen at the Taco Bell on Stanley Boulevard. Police say during the altercation, Tellez pulled out a gun, shot the boy and then ran from the scene. The teen was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries the next morning.Officials have not released the victim's identity, but friends say he was a football player and a musician at Livermore High School.A memorial remains outside the Taco Bell where the victim was killed.Police are asking the public to contact them with any information.