Crews battle 4-alarm fire at abandoned building in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one home has been evacuated after a four-alarm fire erupted in Pittsburg Saturday morning.

Flames ignited at an abandoned building that used to be a historical theater, which appears to be the Enean Theater on East 10th street.

The fire district first reported the blaze shortly before 6 a.m on social media. It was later upgraded from a three-alarm to four-alarm fire.

Residents in a home nearby on east Ninth Street were ordered to evacuate from the area.

"This is an abandoned building and due to the concern of collapse we have pulled our personnel out of the building and are in defensive operations," the fire district said, adding a residence at East 9th Street was evacuated by firefighters.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report