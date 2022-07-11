Crews monitor for flare ups of Pittsburg fire from weekend

Crews stopped forward progress of the brush fire, dubbed the Marsh Fire, late Saturday.
The fire burned around 200 acres along a waterfront between 700 block of Willow Pass Road and 10th St. in an inaccessible and uninhabited area away from any structures.
On Monday, Contra Costa fire tweeted smoke from the Marsh Fire is smoldering in Pittsburg causing a heavy marine layer and hazy conditions across the East Bay.
Smoke from Marsh Fire smoldering in Pittsburg, with heavy marine layer, causing hazy conditions across East Bay. Con Fire on scene monitoring for flare ups. No structures threatened, no evacs expected. Please do not call 911. More on smoke protection: https://t.co/3tYyyrpyqw pic.twitter.com/nMXxLLgbSf— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 11, 2022
The fire was first reported in June and flared up Friday evening.
Fire crews said no structures are threatened and no evacuations are expected.
They are asking people not to call 911.
No injuries have been reported.
