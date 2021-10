PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, an ice cream truck was selling a lot more than just sweet treats, according to Pittsburg Police.They shared pictures of numerous fireworks officers found including "M-1000s."The drugs and cash pictured police say are from a different bust.Police say they were tipped off to the fireworks by a local parent.Like many other Bay Area cities, fireworks are banned in Pittsburg.