Terrifying video shows flames flashing outside airplane's cabin as pilot makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Passenger video shows a pitch-black cabin before a flash of light is seen from outside of the window and a muffled explosion sound is heard.
Honolulu, HAWAII -- Terrifying video captured by an airline passenger shows what appears to be flames outside of the cabin as the plane's pilot makes an emergency landing.

The video was recorded aboard a military chartered flight as its engine reportedly caught fire after taking off from Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday night.

Minutes after leaving Hickam Air Force Base, the pilot declared an emergency engine failure and safely returned to the airfield, live Air Force control audio revealed.

Video from inside the cabin shows it was pitch black with all of the lights out, but flames can be seen flashing from outside the window.



"So our plane almost blew up just now leaving Hawaii," the passenger tweeted.

Residents nearby have reported hearing sounds of explosions and said that they saw bright flashes of light that may have been fire coming from an aircraft.



No injuries were reported on board the Atlas Air flight, which was headed for Guam.

The incident is under investigation.
