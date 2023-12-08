Barricaded Pleasant Hill man shoots wife, posts to social media during standoff, police say

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A barricaded man allegedly shot and injured his wife through a door in Pleasant Hill Thursday night, police say.

Police responded to the residence on Cleopatra Drive just after 7 p.m. and authorities surrounded the house in an hours-long standoff.

They say the man had barricaded himself inside and when his wife tried to get inside through the side garage door, the husband fired a shotgun, hitting her in her lower body.

Police surrounding the home of a barricaded suspect who allegedly shot his wife through a door.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and released.

The husband remained inside and officers called in crisis negotiators and the Central County SWAT team.

Authorities tried to make contact with the man for hours but have not been successful.

Police say the man continued to post suicidal posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, during the incident.

After several hours of attempts to communicate with the man, the SWAT team decided to disengage but authorities have remained on scene and are monitoring the situation.

Police have not yet been successful with taking the man into custody.

